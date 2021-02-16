Boro tax collector will not be getting a raise in rate for 2022

Mt. Oliver Borough Council held a special meeting with only one item on the agenda, a raise in compensation for the borough's elected tax collector.

In attendance were council members Amber McGough, Nicholas Viglione, Christina Reft, Paul Doyle, Francis Heckmann, David Lowe and Solicitor Emily Mueller. Also in attendance were Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson and Tax Collector Tina Carcia. Councilman Aaron Graham was not present.

Citing her years of service, steady collections and recent increases in the assessed values of borough properties, Tax Collector Carcia requested an increase in compensation. Currently, the compensation rate is 2.5 percent of the Real Estate Taxes collected in the borough. Ms. Carcia asked the amount be raised to 3.5 percent. In 2020, she received $21,875.

According to the Local Tax Collection Law, for the Tax Collector to receive an increase or decrease in compensation, Borough Council would have to pass an ordinance or adopt a resolution prior to February 15 for the rate change to take effect the following year.

Ms. Mueller noted the rate of compensation is established for the office of Tax Collector, not for an individual. It was also noted by council members that the increase borough property values has resulted in an increase in compensation for the tax collector.

Councilman Heckmann motioned to increase the rate to the requested 3.5 percent, but failed to gain a second on his motion. The compensation rate for the Tax Collector will remain at 2.5 percent through 2022.