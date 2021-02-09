Planning Commission to consider amendment for parking spaces for single-family attached dwellings

Planning Commission will be considering a Zoning Code Text amendment, Council Bill 2021-1085, to require rear or side access to off-street parking spaces for single-family attached dwellings where possible.

A copy of the proposed text amendment may be reviewed online at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/upcoming by searching Parking Access Amendment. The Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed text amendment on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.

Commission meetings are hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page. To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88275113502 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 882 7511 3502.

Those who are not planning to testify, are asked to watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting. To provide public comment: Email planningcommission@pittsburghpa.gov. Email testimony will be accepted until the business day before the meeting at 12 p.m.

• Send a letter to 200 Ross St., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Mailed testimony must be received by two business days before the meeting.

• Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to request to speak.

• Call into the meeting on your phone and use raise hand function by pressing *9

Anyone who requires an accommodation for effective communication or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity provided by the City of Pittsburgh should contact the City ADA Coordinator as soon as possible but no later than two business days before the event. Hillary Roman, City of Pittsburgh ADA Coordinator, Hillary.Roman@pittsburghpa.gov; Remote Ph: (412) 301-7041; Office Ph: (412) 255-2102 int.457