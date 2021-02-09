Mayor submits bill to make Juneteenth a city holiday

Mayor William Peduto has introduced a bill to City Council to make Juneteenth an official city holiday.

The mayor announced in August at a Black Voting Rights Forum at St. Benedict the Moor Church in the Lower Hill District that "Juneteenth reminds us of the rich history of Black Pittsburgh and celebrates those who worked hard so that Black people's voices could be heard through voting."

"Throughout history, many have tried to silence Black voices. We have arrived in a critical time where they are finally getting the attention that they deserve – and they are being heard. Many of us, particularly privileged white men, have not always listened as much as we should have. The time is now to make that change permanent, and formally set aside this holiday to celebrate Black voices."

Since the June 19 holiday falls this year on a Saturday, it is set to be celebrated on Friday, June 18.

The legislation from the Department of Human Services and Civil Service will be discussed at council's Standing Committees meeting on February 10.