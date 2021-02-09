Join Keep PA Beautiful's campaign to clean up litter in Pennsylvania

Volunteers will be helping Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Pic Up Pennsylvania campaign to pick up litter and clean up illegal dumping.

Whether you sweep the sidewalk, plant a tree, clean a vacant lot or pick up random litter, sometimes the small things make the greatest impact. Pick Up Pennsylvania can help get you started.

From March 1 through May 31, thousands of Pennsylvania families and friends will participate in litter and illegal dump cleanups, tree and flower plantings, recycling collections and public education programs and more. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful partners with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP) and PennDOT to provide free trash bags, gloves and safety vests to registered participants, as supplies last.

As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal, at a free or reduced cost, for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

Your help is needed more than ever. The results of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Pennsylvania Litter Research Study, identified an estimated 500 million pieces of litter on roadways. This unsightly litter is estimated to be comprised of over 37 percent cigarette butts and over 30 percent plastic items. Among other things, this litter pollutes the environment and affects quality of life.

Register at gacofpa.org. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania program coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Registered events can also win cash for a nonprofit or charity by entering the Pick Up Pennsylvania Video Contest. Visit gacofpa.org and choose video-contest for details.