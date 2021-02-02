Rep. Benham calls failure to provide discrimination protection abhorrent

State Rep. Jessica Benham called last week's State Legislature failure to adopt an amendment that would have provided discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians abhorrent.

"Hearing anyone speak in opposition to equal protection and civil liberties is challenging," Rep. Benham said. "Hearing my colleagues speaking out in opposition to granting member of the LGBTQ+ community the same basic protections afforded to everyone else was devastating."

"Many people claim to support equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, but my experience as a member of this community has sadly, often proven otherwise, and today was no different," she continued. "I ask my Republican colleagues who refused to rise in support of LGBTQ+ civil liberties because 'the timing wasn't right' while professing to support equality for all, is it safe to infer they'd rise to support standalone legislation on this vital issue? Or, is the hope people will stop asking? If not now, then when?"