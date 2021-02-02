City of Pittsburgh DOMI updating its Right of Way manual

The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is in the final stages of certifying and publishing an update to the Right-of-Way Procedures Manual.

Once finalized, the 2021 update will supersede the current Right of Way Procedures Manual, dated June 1, 2017. The Right-of-Way Manual applies to anyone working in, encroaching into, or occupying the public right-of-way.

The primary objectives of the Right-of-Way Procedures Manual are to:

• Ensure safety for all users of the public right-of-way;

• Detail the DOMI permit structure, requirements, procedures, standards, and methods and outline of permittee responsibilities; and

• Communicate established specifications, standards, fees, and time constraints for right-of-way activities.

The definition of the public right-of-way (per Code) is the surface and space above and below any real property in which the city has an interest in law or equity, including, but not limited to, any public street, boulevard, road, highway, freeway, lane, alley, court, sidewalk, parkway, swale, river, tunnel, viaduct, bridge, park, or any other place, area, or real property, other than real property owned in fee by the city.

The 2021 update includes changes and clarifications to requirements that must be followed for work performed in the public right-of-way and references new procedures following the launch of OneStopPGH and DOMI's Rules and Regulations Guiding Permits, Licenses, and Plan Reviews.

DOMI is providing the 2021 draft Right-of-Way Procedures Manual to the public for inquiry at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/row-manual. Questions and input can be submitted in writing there through February 19. Additionally, virtual meetings are planned for Monday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a presentation of some of the major proposed changes and a chance for input. More information on the inquiry meetings and links to attend are provided on the web page.

After the window is closed and input is considered, the manual will be finalized, and published. A compendium of changes between the draft and final documents will be made available online.