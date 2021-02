Abiding Missions in Allentown will open its Warming Center from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on days when the temperature drops to 28 degrees and colder.

The Warming Center provides a warm, safe place with low drama along with food, stress and an opportunity to help others. Cold weather resources as available.

Abiding Missions is at 731 Excelsior Street, Pgh., PA 15210.

Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.