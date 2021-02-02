New Zone 3 commander to be introduced at Knoxville meeting

The next Knoxville Community Council (KCC) monthly meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. online through Zoom.

New Zone 3 Commander John Fisher will be introduced at the meeting. The agenda for the meeting also includes: KCC updates, Sharlee Ellison, KCC president; St. Paul AME Church updates, Pastor Cheryl Ruffin; Camp Agape, Deacon Rick Frederick, director; Mayor's Office updates, Gisele Betances; Hilltop Alliance, Executive Director Aaron Sukenik and Jeph Martin; and, District 3 Councilman Bruce Kraus.

There will also be updates from Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 and time for resident and audience comments.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83156046800?pwd=OTFaekRtcGRMUjJHWkJJRWkyZHlPZz09

Meeting ID: 831 5604 6800 Passcode: 301113

One tap mobile:

+13126266799,,83156046800#,,,,*301113# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,83156046800#,,,,*301113# US (New York)