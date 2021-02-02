Mt. Oliver council holding remote February meetings

Mt. Oliver Borough Council will hold two remote meetings in the coming weeks.

A Remote Special Voting Meeting on February 8, at 7:30 p.m. to establish the rate of compensation for the elected office of Tax Collector. Telephone conference call technology will be used. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Borough Manager via email at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by mail sent to 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. All written comments must be received by the Borough Manager by 4:30 p.m. on February 8.

A Remote Regular Meeting of the Borough Council will be held on February 15 at 7:30 p.m. Telephone conference call technology will be used.

The meeting agenda can be accessed at http://www.mtoliver.com/home/resource-library/. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Borough Manager via email at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by mail sent to 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. All written comments must be received by the Borough Manager by 4:30 p.m. on February 15.

The public may attend either meeting in person, in the Borough Council meeting room at 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Due to COVID-19, attendance requirements will be imposed: Social distancing requirements will be followed, a maximum number of people will be permitted in the meeting room; All individuals attending the meeting must wear masks while in the Borough Building and must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building; And, any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend the meeting.