Fish Fries reminded to secure Health Permit to operate, practice COVID safety

With the upcoming Lenten season, the Allegheny County Health Department is reminding fish fry sponsors that they must have a valid health permit to operate, which is a requirement for all food facilities in Allegheny County, even temporary fish fries.

Sponsors that do not already have a valid health permit will need to complete a temporary permit application and provide the permit fee to the Health Department no later than Friday, February 12, 2021, for timely review and processing.

All fish fries allowing in-person dining must follow COVID-19 safety requirements and guidance for restaurants from the state. The requirements include but are not limited to:

· Restricting indoor dining capacity to 50 percent if a facility has completed the state's self-certification process or 25 pecent if it has not;

· Requiring any outdoor seating area to have two open sides;

· Requiring employees wear face coverings at all times and requiring customers wear face coverings except when seated at their own tables;

· Spacing parties at least six (6) feet apart and prohibiting bar or counter seating, and

· Only serving alcohol with food and ending alcohol sales by 11:00 p.m. and alcohol consumption by 12:00 a.m.

Fish fries are strongly encouraged to offer take-out service and online or phone orders to limit crowds and possible exposure to COVID-19.

The temporary permit application can be found on the Health Department's website for seasonal or temporary food facilities. The application contains a checklist for applicants that includes a COVID-19 Prevention Checklist intended to help fish fries operate in accordance with required and suggested safety protocols. The checklist must be completed for a fish fry to receive a temporary permit.

The fee for a temporary permit is $47 and should be included with the application. Only checks and money orders will be accepted, must be made payable to Treasurer of Allegheny County, and should be mailed to: ACHD Food Safety Program, 2121 Noblestown Road, Suite 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Anyone with questions or needing more information may also contact the department by phone at 412-578-8044, or by emailing: foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us.