South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City will host health care sessions for information on signing up for insurance in Pennie website

 
February 2, 2021



The Office of Mayor William Peduto and Pennie, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange, are hosting two educational sessions for residents to learn how to utilize the portal that replaced healthcare.gov in Pennsylvania.

More than 27,000 people in Pittsburgh are uninsured and many others are under-insured. During this difficult time, many people may experience employment and insurance changes. Pennie can help connect residents to financial assistance, programs, and affordable and reliable insurance plans.

The sessions will be held:

February 10,at 2:00 p.m.

February 11 t 10:00 a.m.

Residents can register for one of two virtual education sessions at https://pittsburghpa.gov/office-of-equity/

Sessions will be recorded and posted on City Channel YouTube for future viewing.

 

