Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Regular Meeting

Mt. Oliver Borough Council will hold a Remote Regular Meeting on February 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Telephone conference call technology will be used. The Meeting Agenda can be accessed at http://www.mtoliver.com. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Borough Manager via email at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by mail sent to 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. All written comments must be received by the Borough Manager by 4:30 p.m. on February 15, 2021. Any member of the public who would like to attend the meeting may do so in person, in the Borough Council meeting room located at 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. However, the following attendance requirements will be imposed: (1) Due to social distancing requirements, a maximum number of individuals permitted in the meeting room will be imposed; (2) All individuals attending the meeting must wear masks while in the Borough Building and must sanitize their hands prior to entering the Borough Building; and (3) Any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend the meeting.