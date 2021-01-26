Peduto Administration proposes zoning changes to reduce sidewalk curb cuts

Mayor William Peduto's administration has introduced legislation to Pittsburgh City Council that would reduce the use of sidewalk curb cuts by requiring side or rear access to parking at rowhouses.

Last year the Department of City Planning introduced a zoning amendment that eliminated parking requirements for new rowhouses, which was leading to a proliferation of curb cuts and first-floor garages that created hazardous conditions for pedestrians and added to the cost of housing.

The legislation takes those changes a step further by requiring developers to provide parking off of alleys or side streets whenever possible. If that access is unavailable, access to parking can be provided on the street using shared driveways.

"This change further discourages breaks in the sidewalks in our rowhouse neighborhoods, better ensuring pedestrian safety by creating fewer points where pedestrians and cars intersect, and ensuring that less on-street parking will be privatized for driveways along streets in these neighborhoods," Planning Director Andrew Dash said.