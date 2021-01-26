Online conservation workshops at Pennsylvania Resources Council

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) online workshop schedule for February includes a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar on Feb. 18 for individuals living throughout the Commonwealth.

Residents of the greater Pittsburgh areas can take part in a virtual Backyard Composting webinar on Feb. 4, 9, 17 and 23 and then pick up their compost bins at PRC’s eastern and western headquarters.

“Since launching online learning in 2020, PRC has received a tremendous amount of feedback concerning how the webinar format is an extremely convenient way to learn from the comfort of home,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin. “And the online format enables individuals throughout the Commonwealth to take part since webinars require no travel to a specific classroom location.”

Participants in the Backyard Composting webinars will receive compost bins following the webinars. Those living in the greater Pittsburgh area will pick up their compost bins at PRC’s headquarters on the North Side.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit http://www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost. Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden Earth compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings. Cost: $70 includes webinar instruction and one compost bin. Pre-registration is required.

Backyard Composting Webinar Sessions:

Thursday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Bin Distribution is by appointment. Individuals will register for a time to pick up compost bins after completing online instruction.

PRC will also offer a free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal. Learn recycling best practices by joining the webinar from anywhere in Pennsylvania.

The webinar is free, but pre-registration is required.

PRC conservation workshop webinars are sponsored by Green Mountain Energy.