Neighborhood Allies opens spring 2021 RISE HIGH Grant Partnership Program

Hilltop neighborhoods to be a focus area

Neighborhood Allies’ Catalytic Grant Program is now the RISE HIGH (Racial Inclusive Solutions for Equitable Development, Healing, Impact, Growth & Health) Grant Partnership Program.

Neighborhood Allies is calling for letters of intent (LOIs) from local organizations who are interested in the RISE HIGH Grant Partnership opportunity.

The application is open to nonprofit organizations and partnerships in Pittsburgh/Allegheny County but with prioritization geared towards Neighborhood Allies geographies of focus: the Hilltop, the Hill District, Larimer, Homewood, Wilkinsburg, and Millvale. The RISE HIGH Grant Partnership Program consists of two funds: the Convergence Fund and the Organizational Growth Fund.

The Convergence Fund

• For grant requests between $15,000 - $75,000, decisions will be made on a bi-annual basis.

• LOIs are due by February 11 and will only be accepted via RISE HIGH Convergence Fund LOI https://fs20.formsite.com/r3p30n/6rpyeaim1z/index.html.

• Staff will review the LOIs and then select applicants with the most promising proposals to submit full applications, which are due Monday, March 15.

The Organizational Growth Fund

• For grant request $15,000 or less, accepted on a rolling basis and decisions will be made within 60 days of submission

• Applications will ONLY be accepted via RISE HIGH Organizational Growth Fund Application, https//fs20.formsite.com/r3p30n/fwo661vrvg/index.html.

The RISE HIGH Grant Partnership Program provides an opportunity for interested organizations to build trust-based partnerships with Neighborhood Allies to achieve meaningful and measurable equity and inclusion results in Pittsburgh/Allegheny County. Neighborhood Allies is looking to support innovative, collaborative, and inspiring ideas that make neighborhoods healthier, more equitable, and livable for all. Risk-taking and innovation are encouraged, and they believe they must test new approaches that demonstrate potential for promising and transformative results.

The priorities of this program are to: Seed community development ideas that help transform neighborhoods with an equitable and inclusive approach: Support comprehensive community development strategies and partnerships that will dismantle inequities, improve neighborhoods, and enable all residents to enjoy a better quality of life; and, Alignment with one or more of the goals and objectives within Neighborhood Allies 3 Year Roadmap.