Free online adult education classes available at Goodwill

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is offering virtual classes to help students prepare to take a high school equivalency test, improve digital skills, improve their ability to speak English, or gain additional knowledge of civics to prepare to successfully pass the United States Citizenship and Naturalization test.

"There's so much more to enrolling in Goodwill Education classes beyond getting your GED or improving your knowledge of the English language. Our programs can help our students find new jobs, make more money, take that next step toward college training programs, or many other important positive steps," said Laurie Cybulski, assistant director, education and training at Goodwill. "We make it simple, fast and as easy as possible to enroll."

Currently, Goodwill offers online GED and HiSet preparation classes during the daytime, evening, and on Saturdays. Individualized attention is provided for students to select an appropriate class level and answer questions about technical requirements for online classes.

Other benefits are available including GED test scholarships for those who qualify, small class sizes, assistance with computer classes, resume writing, job search, and interview practice. Students may take the GED or HiSet test at Goodwill's official testing in Lawrenceville and all students get a 25 percent discount at Goodwill stores.

Individuals who have questions about Goodwill's GED preparation can attend a free GED Information session on Zoom on either Thursday, Feb. 4 from 6 -7 p.m. or Friday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m.-12 p,m ,. To register for either of these sessions or to enroll in class, students should visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/ged or call 1-877-499-3526.

Goodwill also offers free English as a Second Language classes. Classes are open to all levels of English speakers and offer assistance with listening to and understanding English, as well as English speaking, including vocabulary and pronunciation practice. To learn more or to register, visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/esl or call 1-877-499-3526.

During 2020, 400 students attended adult education classes at Goodwill, including 329 who attended classes virtually. Additionally, during the past year, 26 Goodwill students received their High School Equivalency degree. Several of those who graduated found new jobs immediately after receiving their degree, including one student who now has a job working with people with disabilities. Others have moved onto post-secondary education opportunities.

Goodwill also offers various workshops to learn the basics of Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Google Workspace (formerly G Suite)." For more information and to see the current class schedule, or to register, visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/digital or call 1-877-499-3526.