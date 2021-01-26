Concord Presbyterian Church Easter Pancake Breakfast

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

January 26, 2021



Concord Presbyterian Church will host an Easter Pancake Breakfast & Vendor Fair on March 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost of breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for kids under 6.

Vendor tables are available for $15 per table. Reserve tables by March 1 by calling 412-882-1141.

All attending must wear facemasks and be socially distant. Hall capacity is 75 people, per COVID guidelines, including workers, vendors, diners and shoppers.

The breakfast and vendor fair will take place in the Concord Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210. Proceeds benefit holiday food baskets for those in need.

 

