Mt. Oliver Borough departmental reports

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for December 2020:

Public Safety

• In December, the Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD) responded to 369 calls for service.

• MOPD made 14 drug arrests for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia: two marijuana arrests; three crack cocaine arrests; three heroin arrests; and, six pill/paraphernalia arrests.

• There was one DUI arrests in December.

• Training and certification for the K9 unit certification and training is ongoing.

• The K9 Unit was used 14 times for: Eight targeted patrols; One arrest; and, five park and walks.

• The MOPD served two warrants.

• Police responded to 12 commercial alarms and 17 residential alarms.

• Five vehicles were posted; four warnings given; and, three vehicles towed during December. Two vehicles posted in December were fixed or removed.

• A total of 155 abandoned vehicle notices were issued in 2020.

Parking Enforcement

• Parking enforcement wrote 83 borough tickets during December.

• MOPD wrote 14 borough tickets.

• There were 10 state citations issued for parking violations.

• A total of $880 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties

• An Amanda Avenue residence was added to the Nuisance Property List due to excessive calls and several citations written to the residents while on the calls. Several additional calls occurred in December. A letter will be sent to the property owner.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

• Total miles on all vehicles for December was 3,122.

• Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $69.87

Code Enforcement

• There were 45 violations during December with an additional 31 open cases from previous months. The majority of the cases are pending legal filings waiting to be heard.

• $819.02 was collected in fines.

• There were no cases heard in December in front of District Magisterial Judge Richard King due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. All cases have been postponed until further notice.

Rental Licenses and Occupancy Permits

• 39 Rental Licenses were issued for 74 units.

• 59 Rental Applications for 95 units were sent out for licenses expiring January 31, 2021

• Two Occupancy Permits were issued for: 437 Carl Street, Single-family, Residential and 209 Giffin Avenue, Multi-family, Residential.

Building/Zoning Permits

• Five Building permits were issued in December: 1730 Arlington Avenue, Interior renovations, Electrical; 108 Brownsville Road, Replace roof; 150 Brownsville Road, Restore front parapet wall; 219 Brownsville Road, Rebuild front parapet wall; and, 407 Brownsville Road, Install commercial communication antenna array on roof.

• One Zoning Permit was issued to 108 Locust Street to replace existing 6' privacy fence in rear.

Zoning Violations

• 1752 Arlington Avenue for Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and Section 407-3(D)(4); Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

• 205 Quincy Avenue for Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and Section 407-3(D)(4); Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

Public Works

• The Public Works Department performed routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building; Emptied trash and did spot sweeping in the Business District; and, Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the Borough.

Traffic, Signs and Road Maintenance

o Detailed streets according to the new Street Detail Schedule:

• Weekly: Brownsville, Middle, Charles, Goldach, Hays (Margaret to Brownsville) Margaret (Brownsville to Hays), William, Bertha and Anthony (Ormsby to Walter).

• Every two weeks: Amanda, Arlington (Amanda to Brownsville), John, Locust, Stamm, Sherman, Walnut (Brownsville to Locust), Church (Anthony to Walter), Walter, Carl, Mary and Louisa (Ormsby to Margaret).

• Every three weeks: Moye, Koehler, Fremont, Frederick, Walnut (Locust to Frederick), Penn, St. Joseph and School.

o Repaired section of concrete curb at the Clock Tower.

o Patched pot holes on Ormsby and St. Joseph.

o Installed Do Not Enter signs at Middle and Charles.

o Removed handicap parking sign on Jacob.

o Repaired Frederick St. sign

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance

• Performed one dye test during December

• Continued to coordinate with property management agency and Allegheny County Health Department to abate the illicit discharge at 125 Margaret St.

• Responded to illicit discharge at 115 Ormsby, 130 Penn; Both are responsibility of the property owners.

Snow removal

• Salted streets and sidewalks on: Dec. 1, 2 @ 8 hours; Dec. 16, 3 @ 10 hours; Dec. 17, 2 @ 11 hours and 1 @ 7 hours; Dec. 19, 2 @ 5½ hours; Dec. 24, 3 @ 3 hours; Dec. 25, 2 @ 19 hours and 1 @15 hours; Dec. 26, 1 @ 8 hours and 1 @ 4 hours. Total of 160 hours.

Miscellaneous

• Public Works Supervisor attended meetings with Gateway and contractors related to O&M Projects, 2020 Paving Program, Brownsville Road Streetscape Phase III Project and the Borough Building Parapet Wall & Façade Restoration Project.

• Public Works Supervisor attended a meeting with Gateway and Columbia Gas regarding the 2021 Street Opening Permit for Locust, Stamm, Sherman, et al.

• Reported street lights out around the Borough to Duquesne Light.

• Ordered a new luminaire for a decorative street light damaged in a building accident at 219 Brownsville and obtained installation estimates for insurance purposes.