Mt. Oliver Borough Council January public meeting

In its January meeting, the Mt. Oliver Borough Council heard a request from the Mt. Oliver Fire Department and authorized the payments of invoices.

The council heard a presentation from the Mt. Oliver Fire Department to consider an authorizing ordinance to allow for the department to collect fees for responding to incidents. Francis Kestner and Ron Lowery from the fire department made the request.

To help cover the cost of operating the department, they would like to be able to bill the insurance companies for responses to fires, vehicle accidents, downed wires and more. The billing would be through a third party, Emergency Fund Recovery, and would be tiered so non-residents are billed more aggressively.

The ability to charge the fees and contract with the third-party billing company requires an enabling ordinance. Council members asked for more information and a fee schedule before making a decision.

The council authorized several payments at the meeting:

A payment of $95,897 was authorized to Soli Construction for the 2020 SHACOG Excavation Repairs – Year 9 Contract.

A payment of $31,884.85 was authorized to Arch Masonry & Restoration for work completed through December 15, 2020 on the Borough Building Façade Repairs Project.

Mayor Frank Bernardini questioned the payment to Arch Masonry saying although the scaffolding was still in place, there hasn't been any work done on the building in more than two weeks.

Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson said the payment was for work completed in December and the scaffolding was still in place while the company waited on materials that had been ordered to complete the sign.

Council members questioned what the status was of the Brownsville Beer and Convenience store in the 200 block of Brownsville Road that was approved in October.

Mr. Hopkinson said the store owners would like to open as soon as possible, but haven't applied for a Mixed Use Permit needed for the restaurant and alcohol sales in the convenience store. They are only applying for a Mercantile License, which would mean they couldn't get their Liquor License.

The restaurant would have to have at least 30 seats for the Mixed Use Permit to get the Liquor License.