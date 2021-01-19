Nominations are open for Goodwills annual Power of Work Awards

Nominations are now open for the 24th annual Power of Work Awards, hosted by Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania and presented by Glimcher Group.

The Power of Work Awards recognizes businesses in two categories – those that Hire people with disabilities and/or other barriers to employment; and those that help workforce development by going the "extra mile" to offer work-related support and experiences. The Help category was created in 2018 to recognize businesses who may not have the resources to hire individuals with employment barriers, but open their doors to provide opportunities for success to people with limited work experience and skills.

The nomination deadline is February 1. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on Friday, April 9.

The goal of the Power of Work Awards program is to recognize the extraordinary workforce development efforts of local businesses, thus resulting in a better quality of life for individuals with personal challenges and their families. Since the program's inception in 1997, Goodwill has presented Power of Work Awards to more than 60 different southwestern Pennsylvania area businesses.

The Awards are open to all businesses in Goodwill SWPA's service territory, which includes eight counties in southwestern Pennsylvania and nine counties in north central West Virginia.

"This year businesses have been working really hard to not only keep their doors open, but to keep their employees working. That has been a huge feat and we want to recognize their efforts, especially those who work with people with disabilities and other employment barriers," said Gabi Lloyd, development specialist for Goodwill SWPA. "Employment agencies and other community organizations should strongly consider nominating the employers they work with that are giving people second chances and promoting equity and inclusion in the workplace. It really makes a difference, especially this year."

Winners of the 2020 Power of Work Awards in the Hire category were Eat'n Park Hospitality Group and HM Health Solutions for their exceptional hiring principles, which include efforts to hire people who have little work experience and people who have disabilities. The Pittsburgh Marriott City Center was the recipient of the Help category award for their dedication to making sure everyone is accepted and has the ability to reach their full potential.

An independent panel of human service, civic, and community investment leaders will evaluate the nominees' efforts in support of workforce development and in creating enhanced opportunities for people who face various barriers to employment.

Nominations can be submitted online at http://www.goodwillswpa.org/powerofwork. For more information, contact Gabi Lloyd at 412-632-1931 or gabi.lloyd@goodwillswpa.org.