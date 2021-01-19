Considering running for District 7 the Pittsburgh School Board seat?

Here's some things you need to know

After serving two terms Pittsburgh Public School Board Director for District 7 Cindy Falls has decided not to run again.

The district includes all or part of the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods of: Allentown, Arlington, Bon Air, Carrick, East Brookline, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver, Overbrook, South Side Flats and Slopes. Schools in the District are Pittsburgh: Arlington PreK-8; Carrick High School; Concord PreK-5; Phillips K-5; Roosevelt PreK-5; and, the Online Academy.

For those interested in running for the office, Ms. Falls offered some resources. She offered that votespa.com/About-Elections/Pages/Election-Calendar.aspx is a “must reference” for the timeline to circulate petitions, filing date along with other important dates.

The Pennsylvania School Board Association website, http://www.psba.org, is also offering sessions on “How To Run For School Board” on January 21 and January 25. To register for one of the sessions, visit the website, click on Advocacy & News > Resources > Run for School Board.

Those interested in seeking the Allegheny County Democratic Committee endorsement have until Monday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to file their letter of intent and filing fee at the ACDC headquarters. For more information, visit https://alleghenydems.com.