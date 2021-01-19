Carson St. restrictions, construction continue

Traffic restrictions will continue on East Carson Street in South Side.

Motorists can expect single-lane restrictions to continue on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and 22nd Street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through late August. Parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Fifth Street and 22nd Street around-the-clock.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street.

Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations, including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals, will be incorporated.