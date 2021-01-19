Carrick Community Council quarterly meeting Thursday

Snow removal, CCC election results and 25 Carrick Ave. Project on agenda

Carrick Community Council's (CCC) first quarterly meeting of 2021 will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

The full agenda includes the announcement of the results of the November election for the CCC Board of Directors; Updates on the C3 cohort between CCC, 25 Carrick Ave. and the Phillips Recreation Center to start a vocational education program in sound, video and lighting production through the 25 Carrick Ave. Project; and, Councilman Anthony Coghill will discuss recent changes to the snow removal process for the Department of Public Works.

In addition, School Board Representative Cindy Falls will host an informational discussion on the upcoming vacancy to the School Board.

To join the meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/j/99733698715... with the Meeting ID; 99733698715 and Passcode; cccmtg