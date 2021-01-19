HEDC awarded state SPP program for housing, social services assistance

The Hilltop Economic Development Corporation (HEDC), in collaboration with the Hilltop Alliance and The Brashear Association, has been awarded a one-year $175,000 Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credit award to provide much-needed housing and social services assistance to residents of the Borough of Mt. Oliver and the Knoxville neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

The tax credits are awarded under the NAP’s one-year Special Program Priorities (SPP), meant to “target specific problems and projects which the state has designated as priorities,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The 2020-2021 Mt. Oliver-Knoxville SPP is funded by Northwest Bank, Fragasso Financial Advisors, and United Concordia Insurance Company (a Highmark Inc. company), made possible by the tax credits awarded from the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The SPP action plan will target economic and social challenges facing Mt. Oliver Borough and Knoxville that have been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the HEDC has partnered with the Hilltop Alliance and The Brashear Association to work to improve the quality of the housing stock, ensuring residents remain in their homes, while helping individuals find employment through training, education, and support services leading to self-sufficiency.

“This infusion of funds through the SPP provides resources to an area that has been trying very hard to redevelop and build community capacity and wealth,” explained HEDC President Ruthann Omer. “The HEDC is pleased to facilitate this partnership, and we are beyond grateful for our partners and sponsors who believe in these areas enough to assist us.”

The HEDC is an all-volunteer, non-profit community development corporation serving the Borough of Mt. Oliver and the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Knoxville. The HEDC is also a member organization of the Hilltop Alliance.