First Lady Frances Wolf announces virtual photo exhibit to document COVID-19 experience

First Lady Frances Wolf has announced One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, a statewide virtual photo exhibit she is launching to document the story of Pennsylvania throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will celebrate the hard work and commitment of all Pennsylvanians as we continue our fight against COVID-19.

More information about the exhibit and how to participate can be found at http://www.pa.gov/one-lens/

“We are living through an extraordinary moment right now,” said First Lady Wolf. “How we live, how we communicate, and how we educate our children have changed drastically since last March, but we all still yearn for a sense of community because that’s what reminds us of our own strength and tenacity. The One Lens exhibit is an extended community for Pennsylvanians, one where we can share our stories with our neighbors from every corner of the state, inspire each other, and help each other heal while creating our history of this time.”

One Lens, the brainchild of First Lady Wolf, highlights the importance of preserving history by encouraging Pennsylvanians to share their experiences during COVID-19 through photography. The submitted images will be displayed for public viewing and saved as visual documentation of the pandemic.

By using photography as the medium to tell these stories, One Lens also emphasizes using art as a tool for Pennsylvanians to cope and to heal. The exhibit covers three themes:

Our Heroes, paying homage to the pandemic heroes who cannot stay home;

Our Lives, looking at how we spend our time when no one is watching; and,

Our Communities, showcasing Pennsylvanians uniting in the face of a global health crisis.

The photo submission period will open on Monday, Feb. 8 and remain open until Monday, March 8. The full exhibit will be released on Friday, March 19.

In preparation of the exhibit, five ambassadors were selected to represent the central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and southwest regions of the state. These regional ambassadors will use their connection to their regions to ensure that the One Lens exhibit will reflect the experiences of Pennsylvania’s diverse, vibrant, and resilient communities.

One Lens is presented in partnership with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Photography experience is not required to contribute to the statewide exhibit.

For more information on the regional ambassadors, the overall project, and rules for participation, visit https://www.pa.gov/one-lens/.