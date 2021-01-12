City announces scaled back Christmas Tree Recycling Program

The City of Pittsburgh has five drop-off locations for live trees until January 26, 2021 for its Christmas Tree Recycling program this winter.

The program allows residents to drop off their trees to be recycled rather than sent to a landfill, which happens when they are placed at the curb during trash collection. The trees collected will be chipped into pine mulch and made available to the public for free this spring.

Last year, the city hosted 12 drop-off sites and collected more than 109 tons of trees. This year, the Department of Public Works' Forestry Division and Bureau of Environmental Services will again collaborate to offer this service at five locations. The reduction in drop-off locations this year is correlated to the city's ability to staff multiple locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

For more information, residents can call 311 or visit the program's website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/xmas-tree-recycling, which includes a map to help residents locate their nearest drop-off location.

2020-2021 Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off Locations:

Hazelwood - 3rd Division of Public Works

Open Year Round

40 Melanchton St., Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

412-422-6524

Homewood North - 2nd Division of Public Works

Open Year Round

6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208 (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

412-665-3609

Perry North/Observatory Hill - 1st Division of Public Works

Open Year Round

300 Kilbuck Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

412-323-7209

West End - 5th Division of Public Works

Open Year Round

1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220, off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

412-937-3054

Highland Park Zoo Lay Down Area

Until January 26, 2021

7370 Baker Street Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter zoo parking lot from Baker Street, follow the signs to back of lot