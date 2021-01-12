Mt. Oliver Boro Council will meet remotely again

Mt. Oliver Borough Council will hold a Remote Regular Meeting on January 18 at 7:30 p.m. Telephone conference call technology will be used.

The meeting agenda can be accessed at http://www.mtoliver.com/home/resource-library/. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Borough Manager via email at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by mail sent to 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. All writaten comments must be received by the Borough Manager by 4:30 p.m. on January 18.

The public may attend the meeting in person, in the Borough Council meeting room at 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Due to COVID-19, attendance requirements will be imposed: Social distancing requirements will be followed, a maximum number of people will be permitted in the meeting room; All individuals attending the meeting must wear masks while in the Borough Building and must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building; and, Any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend the meeting.