State senators announce funding for South Pittsburgh projects

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa has announced the award of $9.3 million in grants from the state to help fund local projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

“Our community needs all the help it can get as projects of all sizes have been slowed and folks have been under employed this year, and I advocated for state funding to get our district working and thriving again,” said Senator Costa.

The following projects in South Pittsburgh will receive grants:

• Dawson Manor Associations will receive $1.3 million to redevelop 2400 East Carson Street.

• The Academy Schools – Community Specialists Corporation will receive $500,000 for a new Outlook Academy expansion and revitalization

Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D- Allegheny) also announced that $38,971,428 in state grant funds has been awarded to local projects across his Senate district.

“The investment of state funds into local projects is essential to the continued revitalization and success of Downtown Pittsburgh and our region as a whole,” Sen. Fontana said

Projects and organizations awarded funding in South Pittsburgh include:

• City of Pittsburgh - Warrington Recreation Center – $500,000

• Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh - Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Branch Improvements - $1,000,000

Funding for these grants comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.