GAP to the Point bicycle connection recognized nationally

The City of Pittsburgh's new Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) to the Point bicycle facilities project has been recognized nationally by PeopleForBikes as third on their top 10 list of "America's Best New Bikeways of 2020."

Planned in partnership between the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI), BikePGH, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and other community stakeholders, the project was completed and unveiled in October as a key connector in the Downtown bicycle network. The GAP to the Point facility offers multimodal street upgrades and a dedicated two-way bicycle track connecting Third Avenue to run on Stanwix Street to Penn and Liberty Avenues to the intersection of Commonwealth Place at Point State Park.

Not only does this project complete a break in the Downtown bicycle network used by bicycle commuters to access employment centers in the central business district, it also provides a protected connection between the nationally-recognized cycling destinations at Point State Park and the GAP that are visited and used by thousands of bicyclists every year.

"We are honored that our GAP to the Point project has been rated as the third top new bikeway in the country for 2020," said Mayor William Peduto. "This project has provided a critical connection in creating complete streets Downtown and throughout the city where people can feel safe no matter what transportation they use – traveling on the sidewalk, on busses, on bicycles or in vehicles. We hope this safety improvement will bring even more visitors to the GAP and Point State Park, who can now safely explore all that our Downtown has to offer."

PeopleForBikes is a national non-profit that focuses on making every bike ride safer, easier to access and more fun. Their foundation provides financial and technical support to make bicycling better.