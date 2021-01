Utility work on East Carson Street will occur Monday through Saturday, January 4-9 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on East Carson Street between 17th and 19th streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Crews from Mele & Mele Inc. will conduct waterline repair work.

The work is occurring within the limits of the East Carson Street Improvement Project.