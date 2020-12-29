ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Bethani Cameron announces for District 4 seat

 
December 29, 2020



Bethani Cameron (D-Overbrook) has announced a run for Pittsburgh City Council, District 4.

Ms. Cameron is a single mom of a Pittsburgh Public School student; she has been a small business owner, worked in nonprofits and for-profits, healthcare, and government.

Ms. Cameron said she believes that, "In Pittsburgh, we look out for each other. We are facing challenges we never could have imagined, but if we keep looking out for one another, we can make Pittsburgh a better city for all of us."

 

