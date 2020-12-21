Mt. Oliver Borough department updates for the month of November

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for November:

Public Safety Department

• During November, the Mt. Oliver Police Department responded to 502 total calls for service

• There were 43 drug arrests during the month for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. The breakdown of the arrests was: 13 marijuana arrests; eight crack cocaine arrests; six heroin arrests and 16 arrests for pills/paraphernalia.

• There were no DUI arrests in the borough during November.

• The K9 Unit was used for seven targeted patrols, three arrests, six park and walks and two search warrants/drug searches.

• Mt. Oliver Police served three warrants.

• The police also responded to 13 commercial alarms and 12 residential alarms during the month.

• Eleven abandoned vehicles were posted during November. Warnings were issued to 12 vehicles and two vehicles were towed that had been previously posted. Four vehicles posted in November were fixed or removed and one vehicle posted was waiting disposition.

• Parking Enforcement wrote 107 Borough tickets during November and the Police Department issued 61 Borough citations. The police also issued 29 State citations for parking violations.

• A total of $1,390 was collected for payment of fines.

• A property in the 200 block of Amanda Avenue was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to the residents while on the calls. A letter was sent to the property owner.

• Total miles on all police vehicles for November was 3,566. Maintenance and repair on the vehicles totaled $384.17.

• All officers have completed 2020 required training and certifications have been updated.

Code Enforcement

• There were 47 Code violations during November and 25 open cases from current and prior months.

• $258.20 was collected in fines

• Eleven hearings were held in front of District Magisterial Judge Richard King.

• The borough issued eight Occupancy permits in November: Five residential permits and three commercial permits.

• One Building Permit was issued for 214-216 Stamm Avenue for the replacement of a roof and adding a dormer to the attic space.

• Zoning Violations that were open and pending in November included: 1752 Arlington Avenue for Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid. Also, 205 Quincy Avenue for Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

Public Works Department

• The Public Works Department conducted routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building. They also coordinated the installation of a new roof mounted heating and air conditioning unit.

• The department installed additional signs in the Middle Way Parking Lot and installed No Parking signs and painted a yellow line at 717 Brownsville Road.

• Repainted the pavement marking in the 300 block of Hays Avenue and repaired the Stop Sign at Ormsby and Walter.

• Public Works responded to 16 PA 1 Calls during November.

• Patched pot holes around the Borough and detailed Brownsville, Arlington, Amanda, Charles, Goldbach, Middle, Hays (Ormsby to Margaret).

• The department performed 10 dye tests and cleaned inlets around the Borough.

• Continued to coordinate with property management agency to abate the illicit discharge on Margaret Street; Reported to the Allegheny County Health Department; Borough also filed legal action.

• Responded to an illicit discharge on Verena. The property owner is coordinating the repair.

• Public Works performed routine vehicle maintenance and picked up the 2007 Chevy 3500 (1-ton) from Missionary.

• Public Works Supervisor met with the engineer and the homeowner regarding a potential mine subsidence issue at 140 Frederick Street. The engineer did not find evidence that settling occurring was caused by mine subsidence.

• The department put up the Christmas Tree and decorated Brownsville Road for the holidays. They also assisted with set up for Light Up Night.