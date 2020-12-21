City Department of Innovation have issued an ITQ for professional services

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Innovation (I&P) and Performance and Office of Management and Budget Procurement Division have issued an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) for information technology (IT) professional services that will be required by I&P.

The ITQ provides a comprehensive list of wide-ranging services that I&P anticipates needing in 2021 including training, process automation, financial management, telecom services and cloud architecture support. Vendors and firms are invited to submit proposals to be qualified and added to a list of pre-selected vendors. Once qualified and pre-selected, I&P can call on those vendors to provide their services when needed.

I&P delivers the city's internal IT services and its mission is to deliver strategic technology services and support to all city departments, foster technology innovation in city government and the broader community, and facilitate efficient and effective city services by supporting data-driven decision making and continuous process improvement.

The ITQ is now available on the City's online procurement portal, Beacon (https://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/index.html), and will be open for submissions until January 7, 2021. The full posting, which includes the defined scope of services, is available at http://bit.ly/2KBcMpP