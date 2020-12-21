The Reporter will be taking a couple of weeks of after today's edition

This week's print edition of The South Pittsburgh Reporter will be the last one in 2020.

With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Fridays, we felt it was appropriate to take a little time off this year. That being said, http://www.sopghreporter.com will continue to be updated until the next print edition comes out on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and be safe!

Tom Smith

South Pittsburgh

Reporter Editor