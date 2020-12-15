City receives $10M grant to remediate landslide conditions in Mt. Washington

The City of Pittsburgh has received a $10M grant to remediate landslide conditions in Mt. Washington along Grandview Avenue and other locations.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has won a nearly $10 million grant to remediate landslide conditions along historic Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington.

The $9,998,250 grant is from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Support for infrastructure upgrades is one of the most important ways the federal government can partner with Pittsburgh, and will help preserve this historic asset beloved by residents and tourists alike for years to come," Mayor William Peduto said.

"This project will help stabilize the slopes of Mount Washington to ensure that Pittsburghers' safety. I have been working for some time to secure federal funding to address landslide threats in Mt. Washington and other parts of our community, so I'm very pleased that the city was awarded the funds to move forward with this vitally important project," said U.S. Representative Mike Doyle. "I will continue to work to secure additional federal assistance for preventing and remediating landslides in Pittsburgh."

Following some 10 years of repeated landslides, the grant will fund landslide mitigation through the construction of retaining walls and/or engineered slopes to repair landslide damage and ensure future slope stability at three sites located on the Mount Washington hillside.

The project will include collecting water to avoid seepage into underlying soils, which will help in stabilizing the slopes and reducing future erosion. The project area includes three locations along Grandview Avenue, Greenleaf Street, and William Street.

"Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights residents have long shared beautiful Grandview Avenue with others, and will now finally get the return in investment they deserve. These upgrades should make the avenue and other streets around the neighborhood safe for generations," Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said.