A danger to our way of life

 
December 8, 2020



Businesses that do not serve alcohol without food are not breaking any laws at all, and should not be cited for this ridiculous order. Pandemic or no pandemic.

They are already being hurt because of Covid and this could potentially close businesses permanently. Serving alcohol without food has nothing to do with Covid and is not illegal.

If this keeps happening the people that are starving because of business shutdowns due to Covid will be forced to do whatever needs to be done to feed themselves and their families. This is wrong and will lead these people to actual illegal activities out of desperation. And is dangerous to our way of life.

J,W, Tulick

Via sopghreporter.com

 

