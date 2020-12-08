Mt. Oliver Council meeting will be held via conference call on Dec. 14

Mt. Oliver Borough Council will hold its December meeting remotely via telephone conference call on December 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda will be available prior to the meeting at http://www.mtoliver.com/home/resource-library. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson via email at rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com or by mail sent to 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Written comments must be received by the borough manager by 4:30 p.m. on December 14.

Any member of the public who would like to attend the meeting may do so in person, in the Borough Council meeting room of the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

To attend the meeting in person, the following attendance requirements are required: Due to social distancing requirements, a maximum number of people are permitted in the meeting room; All individuals attending the meeting must wear masks while in the Borough Building and must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building; and, any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend the meeting.