South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Holiday lighting contest is for Mt. Oliver residents

 
December 8, 2020

Time is running out for Mt. Oliver residents to enter in the borough's annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

The contest is open to all the homes in Mt. Oliver. Residents may nominate their own home or someone else's. Prizes for the best decorated homes will be awarded. Judging will be the week of December 14.

Grand prize is a $100 gift card for a local business. In addition, two $25 gift cards for local businesses will be awarded to the runners-up.

Last year, more than a dozen homes were in consideration for the top prizes. A home on Hervey Street was awarded the prize in 2019.

 

