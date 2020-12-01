ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Man shot on South Side Flats

 
December 1, 2020



Pittsburgh Police responding to a Shotspotter alert in the 1500 block of Bingham Street of South Side Flats on Monday found a male gunshot victim in the 1400 block of E Carson Street.

The victim ran to E. Carson Street for help from nearby motorists after being shot on Bingham Street. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

There were no other victims on scene. Crime Scene Unit and Violent Crime Unit detectives processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.


 

