Restrictions begin Thursday for S. 10th and S. 14th streets in South Side

 
December 1, 2020



Traffic restrictions on East Carson Street will continue Thursday, Dec. 3 weather permitting.

Beginning Thursday, fire hydrant and utility work requiring the closure of South 14th Street will occur weekdays as needed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through late January. The one directional South 14th Street will be detoured between Bingham Street and East Carson Street. Motorists may utilize South 13th Street during the closure.

Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic will occur on South 10th Street between East Carson Street and Bingham Street as needed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through late January.

East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

 

