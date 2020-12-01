PRC is offering online workshops in December

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has released its December 2020 schedule of online workshops.

PRC’s new webinar format enables individuals living throughout the Commonwealth to take part in a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar on Dec. 16, while residents of the greater Pittsburgh area can take part in a virtual Backyard Composting webinar on Dec. 2, 10 and 15.

“Since launching online learning in the spring, PRC has received a tremendous amount of feedback concerning how the webinar format is an extremely convenient way to learn from the comfort of home,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin. “And the online format enables individuals throughout the Commonwealth to take part since webinars require no travel to a specific classroom location.”

Participants in the Backyard Composting webinars will receive compost bins following the webinars. Those living in the greater Pittsburgh area will pick up their compost bins at PRC’s headquarters on the North Side.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

PRC conservation workshop webinars are sponsored by Green Mountain Energy.

In the Backyard Composting Webinars, learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost. Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings. Cost is $70 and includes webinar instruction and one compost bin. Pre-registration is required.

Backyard Composting Webinar sessions are from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2; Thursday, Dec. 10; and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Bin distribution is by appointment. Individuals will register for a time to pick up compost bins after completing online instruction.

PRC will also offer a free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal.

The Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar is free, but pre-registration is required.