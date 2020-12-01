ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

LifeSpan collecting cookies to brighten holidays for seniors

 
December 1, 2020



LifeSpan is beginning its 11th Annual Holiday Sweet Treats Cookie Campaign.

The organization is seeking 450 dozen cookies to distribute in half-dozen packages to brighten their seniors this holiday season.

LifeSpan is asking bakers to donate two to three dozen homemade cookies by Friday, Dec. 11. Cookies can be dropped off at : LifeSpan Main Office, 314 East 8th Ave., Homestead, PA 15120, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call 412-464-1300 for questions or additional drop off locations.

For more information about LifeSpan, visit their website at: www.lifespanpa.org


 

