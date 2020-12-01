Friends of South Side Park one of only a few to finish Love Your Block projects

The Friends of South Side Park were one of only five community groups able to complete their Love Your Block Program projects due to COVID-19.

The Office of Community Affairs' 2020 Love Your Block Program awarded 26 $1,500 mini-grants this year to neighborhood and community groups throughout the City of Pittsburgh.

Love Your Block is a City of Pittsburgh program that invites organizations to submit proposals to transform their blocks through designing local volunteer improvement projects with the support of city departments, including the Department of Public Works, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, and the Department of City Planning.

The mini-grant awards fund the purchase of supplies for volunteer projects that engage neighbors and benefit the public. Project categories have included creating green spaces, maintaining community gardens, stormwater capture, enhancing parks, streetscaping, removing graffiti and litter, sprucing up pathways, and encouraging emergency preparedness.

"I want to thank the Office of Community Affairs and city departments for facilitating Love Your Block, one of our key community-driven programs," said Mayor William Peduto. "I'd like to especially thank our community groups for their leadership in designing creative projects that bring neighbors together to improve their blocks and promote pride in their neighborhoods."

Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations were given the option to delay their projects until Spring of 2021. Five projects were implemented this year including the Friends of South Side Park who built a native garden bed to help draw attention to the Mission Street entrance of South Side Park.

"It's been incredible to see the resilience, creativity, and dedication from community members to make their neighborhoods a better place to live," said Leah Friedman, manager of the Office of Community Affairs. "Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate and take on the challenge of Love Your Block this year."

For more information on the Love Your Block program, visit pittsburghpa.gov/oca/lyb, call 412-255-4773 or email eric.williams@pittsburghpa.gov.