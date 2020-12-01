Opening of Downtown WIC Clinic at Warner Center delayed

The opening of Allegheny County Health Department’s Downtown WIC Clinic has been delayed. A new opening date will be announced when it is available.

The new address is 332 Fifth Avenue, Warner Center 5th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 and was scheduled to open on November 23. The old location has physically closed, but staff still have the ability to conduct telephone appointments with participants.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all WIC appointments are being conducted over the telephone. If a participant at the downtown clinic needs to load their benefits in person while the office is moving, please call for instructions.

The phone number and fax number for the new Downtown WIC clinic location will remain the same, 412-350-7240 (phone) and 421-350-6184 (fax) and will remain operational during the move.

The Allegheny County WIC Program also has eight other locations:

• UPMC South Pittsburgh Health Center, 1630 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver, PA 15210

• Clairton Health Center, 559 Miller Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025

• Sto-Rox Family Health Center, 710 Thompson Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

• Springdale WIC Office, 830 Pittsburgh Street, Springdale, PA 15144

• Westinghouse Valley Human Services Center, 519 Penn Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145

• Wander Building, 339 Fifth Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132

• Noblestown WIC Office, 2121 Noblestown Road, Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

• Hosanna House, 807 Wallace Avenue, Suite 204A, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

WIC is a federally funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of five. Eligibility is based on income and nutritional risk.

Participants receive nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and the new PA eWIC Card, which is redeemable at participating grocery stores. The eWIC Card can be used to purchase infant formula, infant cereal, jarred baby foods, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, juice, cereal, peanut butter, whole grains, including bread, tortillas, oatmeal, rice and pasta, soy beverage, tofu, dry or canned beans, canned chunk light tuna, pink salmon or sardines, and fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables including organic varieties.

The WIC program is accepting new WIC participants, you can complete a pre-application by visiting: www.pawic.com. To change a WIC appointment location or to ask any questions, call WIC at 412-350-5801 option 2.