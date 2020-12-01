Zoning Board hearings for December 3

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 198/20 on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Darrel Brannon, applicant, and Pancham Tamang LLC, owner, for 2122 Brownsville Road, Parcel 95-G-256, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District LNC, RID-L).

Applicant requests to install emergency generator for cell tower.

Special Exception: 916.06: Waiver or residential compatibility standards for noise level, maximum 45 db permitted, 65.4 db requested.