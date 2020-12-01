Zoning Board hearings for December 10

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 219/20 on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Daniel Gehr, applicant, and Successo LLC, owner, for 90 S. 12th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests construction of four new attached dwelling units.

Variance: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 400 sq. ft. lot size per unit not being met; 5’ front setback required, 0’ requested; 5’ side setback required, 0’ requested; 15’ rear setback required, 3’ requested.

Zone case 222/20 on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Reesor, applicant, and SMS City Properties LLC, owner, for 514; Parallel Avenue, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests continued use of dwelling as two-family structure.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use as two-family dwelling.

Zone case 212/20 on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Sara Thompson, applicant, and City of Pittsburgh, owner, for 2005 S. 18th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests Phase 1 development of South Side Park.

Variance: 914.09.B: Gravel surface not permitted in off-street parking areas with four or more spaces, requested for two proposed lots.