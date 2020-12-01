ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court case for December 1

 
December 1, 2020



Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jason Reichert, 807 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Jason Reichert, 813-815 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Rescheduled to January 19, 2021.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 

