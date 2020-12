A proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020 for the Borough of Mt. Oliver will be available for public inspection at the Borough Office, 150 Brownsville Road. It will be on display during regular business hours (Mon. – Fri., 8:00a – 3:30p) beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2020 until its adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM.