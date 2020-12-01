Council hears about market renovations

The Carrick Community Council's (CCC) November virtual meeting featured a presentation from Coen Markets officials concerning the remodeling and refreshing of the former CoGo's on Rt. 51.

Donna McManus, president of the CCC, opened the Zoom meeting by introducing Mike Gorman, a senior project manager for Sevan Multi-Solutions, who then introduced John Eby, vice-president of real estate for Coen Markets, and David Klobcar from the design firm.

As background, Mr. Gorman said Coen Markets is a family-run business headquartered in Canonsburg with stores in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. In 2018, Coen acquired 70-some Cogo's locations they are bringing under the Coen label.

Currently, they are working to "remodel and refresh" the interiors and exteriors of the stores and have completed 10 so far with the Rt. 51 location up next. In addition to refreshing the stores, they will be converting the fuel portion of the stores to the Amoco brand.

Mr. Gorman said the entrances to the site will remain the same, as will the location of the gas pumps. The building will be expanded on both sides and the façade will be refreshed with Coen branding. The entrance and windows will remain in the same locations, but the building will be made ADA accessible.

The market will feature take-out food including sandwiches and fried chicken, but there will be no on-site dining available.

Questioned if the employees would remain, the group was told the employees are already Coen employees and more employees may be hired when the kitchen expands.

Mr. Eby said initially the store would be open 24-hours, seven days a week, but that would be evaluated. He added the store was in a high-traffic area and didn't anticipate shortening the hours.

If all permits are approved, construction could start in January 2021 and would take about seven weeks.