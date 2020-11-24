Support our local business disricts on Small Business Saturday

"Our South Side small businesses need our help," says South Side Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candice Gonzalez.

In the midst of the recession in 2010 American Express createdÂ Small Business Saturday®Â on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people toÂ Shop SmallÂ and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

The firstÂ Small Business SaturdayÂ was a big success. One year later, local officials across the nation took notice and moved to promote the day. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participated.

In an effort to support their local communities, organizations across the country brought their communities together with events and activities on Small Business SaturdayÂ and throughout the year. Business associations, nonprofit trade groups, municipalities, and public officials started to unite, forming a Small Business Saturday CoalitionÂ to encourage everyone to Shop Small in their communities.

Over the years, many realized customers of local small businesses can make a big impact during the holiday season and all year long. Every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local artist online, you are shopping small and making a difference.

In fact, 62 percent of U.S. small businesses reported they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business. (Estimate from data on businesses with under 100 employees, as reported in the American Express-commissionedÂ 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study. This study reported U.S. small businesses are responsible for $4.8 Trillion in U.S. GDP, the equivalent to the third largest economy in the world.)

Small Business SaturdayÂ continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition. It is just one part of the larger national Shop SmallÂ Movement that supports small businesses every day and everywhere. Whether shopping at a local family-owned clothing shop or getting take-out at your favorite local restaurant, supporting local small businesses helps to create more vibrant business districts and communities.

"Shop Small, Shop South Side on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28," Ms. Gonzalez said. "Visit the South Side Chamber of Commerce's website directory at http://www.southsidechamber/directory for hundreds of featured South Side businesses. Connect to any of these businesses with a single click on your smart phone or computer. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this holiday season looks a bit different, and it is likely going to be a tough one for small businesses and their customers.

"In spite of our challenging times, together we can help to strengthen our South Side small businesses by choosing to Shop Small in the South Side. Buy gift cards. Get restaurant take-outs. If our South Side businesses succeed, they will stay here and continue to enhance our quality of life. Let's spread the word to inspire our South Side community and visitors to lift our collective spirits and Shop Small, Shop Safely in South Side on Small Business Saturday, this holiday season, and all year long."